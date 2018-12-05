Toe 2 Toe podcast: Joe Hughes, John Fewkes, Tyson Fury, Amir Khan, Jono Carroll and Dave Allen

16:36 Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Joe Hughes to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Joe Hughes to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and special guest - our latest European champion - Joe Hughes.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Joe Hughes: Discusses his amazing story and how he overcame disability to become a European champion last week



Tyson Fury: Tells the British press that the draw tarnished a great fight and the only way to beat him is to nail him to the canvas



John Fewkes: Says Brook has been a pleasure to train and is confident he can make welterweight under his guidance

Amir Khan: Distances himself from the Brook fight and says it will always be there if he wants it



Jono Carroll: Is confident of winning his IBF eliminator and vows to expose champion Tevin Farmer

Dave Allen: Believes Dillian Whyte is a totally different fighter to the one he faced in 2016

US Round-up: Michelle catches up with Deontay Wilder and we hear from heavyweight legends Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield