Brook vs Zerafa: Preview for Kell Brook's clash against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield
Watch Fight Night live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday
Last Updated: 08/12/18 3:43pm
Kell Brook is fighting for his future when he faces Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
Fresh plans are being drawn up for the former world champion, with a long-awaited clash against Amir Khan still to be agreed, and the 32-year-old will want to end the year with an emphatic win, in what could be his final hometown fight.
Zerafa has only suffered two defeats in 27 bouts, racking up eight wins since his last loss to Peter Quillin in 2015, but Brook is feeling fresh and focused after a long camp with new trainer John Fewkes.
With Khan looking towards WBO champion Terence Crawford, Brook could switch his sights to any of the other world champions at welterweight, or move up again to challenge for titles at super-welterweight.
But 'The Special One' firstly needs to give a reminder of his blistering skills this weekend as he appears on a bill with Jono Carroll, Kid Galahad and Anthony Fowler.
Brook has got the fire back. He looked good against Sergey Rabchenko and I'm expecting him to be even better. The 154lb division is full of dangerous fighters and Zerafa should find out that Brook is one of them.
Carl Froch
What Kell needs to do is just focus on becoming a super-welterweight world champion. He's been away for camp and looks revitalised for what we all thought would be his last Sheffield hurrah.
Johnny Nelson
The weigh-in
Kell Brook: 10st 10lbs 2oz
Michael Zerafa: 10st 13lbs 8oz
The time draws near...
