News News

News

Brook vs Zerafa: Preview for Kell Brook's clash against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield

Watch Fight Night live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday

Last Updated: 08/12/18 3:43pm

Kell Brook faces Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports
Kell Brook faces Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Kell Brook is fighting for his future when he faces Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Fresh plans are being drawn up for the former world champion, with a long-awaited clash against Amir Khan still to be agreed, and the 32-year-old will want to end the year with an emphatic win, in what could be his final hometown fight.

Live Fight Night

December 8, 2018, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Zerafa has only suffered two defeats in 27 bouts, racking up eight wins since his last loss to Peter Quillin in 2015, but Brook is feeling fresh and focused after a long camp with new trainer John Fewkes.

With Khan looking towards WBO champion Terence Crawford, Brook could switch his sights to any of the other world champions at welterweight, or move up again to challenge for titles at super-welterweight.
1:47
Look back at Brook's ring walk for his win over Sergey Rabchenko
Look back at Brook's ring walk for his win over Sergey Rabchenko

But 'The Special One' firstly needs to give a reminder of his blistering skills this weekend as he appears on a bill with Jono Carroll, Kid Galahad and Anthony Fowler.

What the fighters said
1:28
Kell Brook says he feels reborn ahead of Saturday's fight against Zerafa
Kell Brook says he feels reborn ahead of Saturday's fight against Zerafa
1:25
Michael Zerafa believes Brook has shown signs of decline
Michael Zerafa believes Brook has shown signs of decline

What the promoter said
1:33
Eddie Hearn discusses options that could lie ahead for Brook
Eddie Hearn discusses options that could lie ahead for Brook

What the experts said

Brook has got the fire back. He looked good against Sergey Rabchenko and I'm expecting him to be even better. The 154lb division is full of dangerous fighters and Zerafa should find out that Brook is one of them.

Carl Froch

What Kell needs to do is just focus on becoming a super-welterweight world champion. He's been away for camp and looks revitalised for what we all thought would be his last Sheffield hurrah.

Johnny Nelson

Essential reading

'Brook-Khan has 50-50 chance'

Amir Khan-Kell Brook still has '50-50' chance of going ahead, but this is the 'last' opportunity for the British battle, says promoter Eddie Hearn

'Brook will easily make 147lbs'

Kell Brook will easily make the welterweight limit for a fight in early 2019, says new trainer John Fewkes

The weigh-in

Kell Brook: 10st 10lbs 2oz

Michael Zerafa: 10st 13lbs 8oz

The time draws near...
1:05
Watch the 'Special One' take on Michael Zerafa on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports
Watch the 'Special One' take on Michael Zerafa on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Watch Kell Brook vs Michael Zerafa in what could be his last fight in Sheffield, with Jono Carroll, Kid Galahad and Anthony Fowler on the undercard, live on Saturday, Sky Sports Action from 7pm, and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK