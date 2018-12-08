Brook vs Zerafa: Kell Brook returns to the ring against Michael Zerafa on Saturday night

Kell Brook battles Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Kell Brook's ring walk time is revealed as we answer the key questions about Saturday's fight against Michael Zerafa, live on Sky Sports.

When is Brook's ring walk?

'The Special One' is expected to step between the ropes after 10pm for his must-win clash with Zerafa at Sheffield Arena.

Brook is possibly making a final appearance in his hometown, with a big-name battle, or a title fight expected next, but an unthinkable defeat could bring the 32-year-old's career to a sudden halt.

Zerafa has suffered just two losses in 27 fights, stringing together eight wins since his last setback to Peter Quillin in 2015.

Will Amir Khan be attending the fight?

Amir Khan is yet to agree terms with Brook for a British battle

The long-awaited domestic clash between Brook and Khan was thrown into fresh doubt this week, with Khan entering talks for a fight with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Brook has reacted angrily to the news, branding his British rival a 'con man', but promoter Eddie Hearn says there is still a 50-50 chance of the fight going ahead.

It remains to be seen whether Khan will make a surprise appearance at ringside to watch Brook.

Ireland's Jono Carroll faces Frenchman Guillaume Frenois in an IBF final eliminator, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer.

Jono Carroll faces Guillaume Frenois for right to become IBF mandatory challenger

Kid Galahad has already become the mandatory challenger for the winner of Josh Warrington's IBF title defence against Carl Frampton next month and the Sheffield featherweight stays busy with a fight against Brayan Mairena.

Unbeaten Liverpudlian Anthony Fowler also targets his ninth straight victory as the exciting super-welterweight takes on Jose Carlos Paz.

How can I watch?

