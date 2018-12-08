Brook vs Zerafa: Jono Carroll, Anthony Fowler and Kid Galahad live on Sky Sports

Kell Brook may be headlining at the Sheffield Arena but there are plenty of stars looking to steal the show on the Steel City undercard, live on Sky Sports...

Live Fight Night Live on

Jono Carroll vs Guillaume Frenois

IBF Super Featherweight world title final eliminator

Carroll:9st 3lbs 6oz

Frenois: 9st 3lbs 5oz

For the winner, a shot at the IBF Super Featherweight title awaits so there's a lot on the line for the undefeated Carroll and the vastly-experienced Frenois.

Carroll: I'll take America by storm

The Irishman has had a lot to say in the build-up, mainly about current IBF champion Tevin Farmer, but he cannot afford to take his eye off the ball against an opponent with 46 wins and just one defeat to his name.

With Josh Kelly forced to pull out due to illness, it means Olympian Qais Ashfaq's six-rounder with Jay Carney and unbeaten female prospect Terri Harper against Feriche Mashaury, are both on the live show.

Kelly withdraws from Avanesyan fight

Anthony Fowler vs Jose Carlos Paz

10 rounds Super Welterweight

Fowler:10st 13lbs 6oz

Paz: 11st 3lbs 2oz

After eight fights and a string of impressive performances, Anthony Fowler takes on a first real step up in class..

Fowler has rivals next on radar

Having watched his old GB team-mates have belts strapped around their waists, 'The Machine' is determined to join them and faces an opponent in Jose Carlos Paz who earlier this year fought current WBO champion, Jaime Munguia.

Kid Galahad vs Brayan Mairena

Eight rounds at Super Featherweight

Galahad:9st 6lbs 1oz

Mairena: 9st 4lbs 12oz

It's been a long road but a world title shot is looming for Kid Galahad.

After beating Toka Kahn Clary in impressive fashion in Boston in October, Galahad is now mandatory for the winner of Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton who meet for the IBF title in a couple of weeks. The Ingle gym switch-hitter stays busy tonight against the 10-4-1 Brayan Mairena.

Watch Kell Brook vs Michael Zerafa in what could be his last fight in Sheffield, with Anthony Fowler and Jono Carroll on the undercard, live on Saturday, Sky Sports Action from 7pm, and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.