Canelo vs Fielding: Saul Alvarez meets Rocky Fielding, live on Sky Sports, as Katie Taylor also features

Rocky Fielding will look to pull off one of boxing's biggest ever upsets against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, while Katie Taylor is also in world title action on a huge night in New York.

Mexican superstar 'Canelo' is jumping up to super-middleweight as he looks to become a three-weight world champion by beating Liverpool's Fielding, live on Sky Sports.

The big fight

After victory over Gennady Golovkin in an electrifying rematch, multiple-time world champion Canelo hits New York looking to further consolidate his position as one of boxing's very best pound-for-pound stars. The 28-year-old, with a record of 50-1-2, has been taken the distance in two epic encounters with 'GGG' previously and is determined to have a shorter night's work in the early hours of Sunday morning, looking to put his fifth British opponent to the sword.

For Fielding, it is a dream come true as he takes the ultimate step up in class. The 31-year-old won his WBA belt after stopping Germany's Tyron Zeuge on the road in Germany five months ago and had previously mainly mixed at domestic level.

The Merseysider has 15 stoppages to his name and can fire his name into the record books with the most memorable of wins on the biggest of stages.

Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom

Katie Taylor has major plans to become the undisputed lightweight world champion in 2019 and then wants to battle some of female boxing's biggest stars, but first she has to deal with the unbeaten threat of world champion Eva Wahlstrom.

Katie Taylor has huge plans for 2019

Finland's Wahlstrom is the current WBC super-featherweight world champion and has an impressive record of 22-0-1 as she fights outside of her home country for the first time.

Gracing the ring for the fourth time this year, Taylor puts her IBF and WBA lightweight belts on the line and is expected to once again shine in The States.

Delfine Persoon, Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus are the huge names the Irish sensation wants for next year, but those plans could all come crashing down in defeat to Wahlstrom.

Who else is in action...

Slick southpaw Tevin Farmer is quickly back under the lights, fresh from his Boston stoppage of James Tennyson, as he defends his IBF super-featherweight crown against Francisco Fonseca,

David Lemieux returned to his destructive best by knocking out Spike O'Sullivan inside one round two months ago and the hard-hitting Canadian now takes on fellow middleweight contender Tureano Johnson, while Sadam Ali and Vergil Ortiz Jr also feature on a stacked card at The Garden.

How can I watch?

