Canelo vs Fielding: Full preview as Rocky Fielding defends his world title against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
All the action from New York kicks off at 11pm tonight live on Sky Sports Main Event
By Matt Horan
Last Updated: 14/12/18 10:50pm
Everything you need to know about Rocky Fielding's super-middleweight world title fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
December 15, 2018, 11:00pm
Background
After victory over Gennady Golovkin in an electrifying rematch, multiple-time world champion 'Canelo' hits New York looking to further consolidate his position as one of boxing's very best pound-for-pound stars. The 28-year-old, with a record of 50-1-2, has been taken the distance in two epic encounters with 'GGG' previously and is determined to have a shorter night's work in the early hours of Sunday morning, looking to put his fifth British opponent to the sword.
For Fielding, it is a dream come true as he takes the ultimate step up in class. The 31-year-old won his WBA belt after stopping Germany's Tyron Zeuge on the road in Germany five months ago and had previously mainly mixed at domestic level.
The Merseysider has 15 stoppages to his name and can fire his name into the record books with the most memorable of wins on the biggest of stages.
What the fighters say
It's a massive challenge but this is boxing, anything can happen and I will give it everything.
Rocky Fielding
What the experts say
A Fielding win would be ground-breaking, the biggest win ever in the history of boxing. Nobody gives him a chance. If he pulls this off, it’s the biggest upset ever.
Johnny Nelson
Rocky is going to have to use that jab, box and move, and try to keep Canelo thinking. He is going to have to lean on him, use his size and if he can, just try and wear Canelo down.
Carl Froch
What other fighters say
Rocky has to fight like he's fighting any other fighter in the ring. Canelo's no threat because he's coming up to Rocky. Rocky's got to be a man, he can't be scared, he has to come and fight.
Jermall Charlo
Canelo is a beast. The way he beat Triple G, I just think no-one can stop him. Maybe he can't do the same up at super-middleweight. I hope Rocky can do it, I really do.
Amir Khan
The weigh-in
Rocky Fielding - 167.6lbs
Canelo Alvarez - 167.4lbs
Who else to watch out for
Gracing the ring for the fourth time this year, Katie Taylor puts her IBF and WBA lightweight belts on the line against unbeaten world champion Eva Wahlstrom as she continues on the road to undisputed.
Slick southpaw Tevin Farmer is quickly back under the lights, fresh from his Boston stoppage of James Tennyson, as he defends his IBF super-featherweight crown against Francisco Fonseca.
Watch Saul Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding, with an undercard including Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom, from Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.