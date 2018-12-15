Canelo vs Fielding: Full preview as Rocky Fielding defends his world title against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Everything you need to know about Rocky Fielding's super-middleweight world title fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Background

After victory over Gennady Golovkin in an electrifying rematch, multiple-time world champion 'Canelo' hits New York looking to further consolidate his position as one of boxing's very best pound-for-pound stars. The 28-year-old, with a record of 50-1-2, has been taken the distance in two epic encounters with 'GGG' previously and is determined to have a shorter night's work in the early hours of Sunday morning, looking to put his fifth British opponent to the sword.

For Fielding, it is a dream come true as he takes the ultimate step up in class. The 31-year-old won his WBA belt after stopping Germany's Tyron Zeuge on the road in Germany five months ago and had previously mainly mixed at domestic level.

The Merseysider has 15 stoppages to his name and can fire his name into the record books with the most memorable of wins on the biggest of stages.

What the fighters say

It's a massive challenge but this is boxing, anything can happen and I will give it everything. Rocky Fielding

What the experts say

A Fielding win would be ground-breaking, the biggest win ever in the history of boxing. Nobody gives him a chance. If he pulls this off, it’s the biggest upset ever. Johnny Nelson

Rocky is going to have to use that jab, box and move, and try to keep Canelo thinking. He is going to have to lean on him, use his size and if he can, just try and wear Canelo down. Carl Froch

What other fighters say

Rocky has to fight like he's fighting any other fighter in the ring. Canelo's no threat because he's coming up to Rocky. Rocky's got to be a man, he can't be scared, he has to come and fight. Jermall Charlo

Canelo is a beast. The way he beat Triple G, I just think no-one can stop him. Maybe he can't do the same up at super-middleweight. I hope Rocky can do it, I really do. Amir Khan

The weigh-in

Rocky Fielding - 167.6lbs

Canelo Alvarez - 167.4lbs

Who else to watch out for

Gracing the ring for the fourth time this year, Katie Taylor puts her IBF and WBA lightweight belts on the line against unbeaten world champion Eva Wahlstrom as she continues on the road to undisputed.

Slick southpaw Tevin Farmer is quickly back under the lights, fresh from his Boston stoppage of James Tennyson, as he defends his IBF super-featherweight crown against Francisco Fonseca.

