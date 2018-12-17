Whyte vs Chisora 2: All the ways to watch Saturday night's heavyweight rematch

The Christmas cracker between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, so here are all the ways you can watch it.

You can book and watch the The O2 showdown and don't need to be a Sky TV subscriber or sat on your own sofa.

Here's all the ways you can watch the rematch and the packed undercard...

Sky remote

Press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Whyte vs Joshua 2 advertisement on screen.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event will be available in UHD.

Online

To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/. There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Streaming

Via PC / Desktop / Mac, NOW TV box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet can book and stream the fight whether you're a Sky customer or not - it's your choice to watch via our dedicated website, via the Sky Sports Box Office app on your mobile or tablet devices, or via your NOW TV box or Smart Stick.

First, visit skysports.com/boxofficelive to book and pay. Then on fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV box or your NOW TV Smart Stick.

Read our FAQs for all you need to know about Sky Sports Box Office Streaming, and how to book.

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV Box from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Pub Finder

Speak to your local Sky Sports venue to find out about watching the event there. Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, and the undercard including David Price vs Tom Little, Cristofer Rosales vs Charlie Edwards, Ryan Walsh vs Reece Bellotti and Joshua Buatsi vs Renold Quinlan, from The O2, Saturday, December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Cable customers

Please contact your operator.

