Whyte vs Chisora 2: Watch the first hour on our stream or on Sky Sports Mix

Watch Sky Sports Box Office free between 6-7pm

Watch the first hour of the Whyte vs Chisora 2 Christmas cracker here on our Sky Sports live video stream.

From 6-7pm, even if you have not yet booked the Sky Sports Box Office show, you will get a taste of what to expect at the The O2 in London on Saturday night.

The opening fight sees Reece Bellotti try and take the coveted British featherweight title away from experienced champion Ryan Walsh, so you can sit back and watch what happens.

The first hour will also be shown on Sky Sports YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook and you can also watch it on Sky Sports Mix.

At 7pm, the First Hour Freeview will finish.

You have to book to watch the Whyte and Chisora rematch

To follow the rest of a cracking night's action culminating in the long-awaited rematch between between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora you will still be able to book it.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.