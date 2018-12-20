Whyte vs Chisora 2: Watch Dillian White and Derek Chisora go face to face

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora will go face to face and you can see what happens on our live stream.

The heavyweight rivals will have plenty to say to each other at the intense final press conference ahead of Saturday's rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

From 1pm you can follow it here on the Sky Sports Live Video Steam, or Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook.

From 12pm the undercard, including David Price, Joshua Buatsi, Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti will have their say.

Remember what happened two years ago?

Whyte and Chisora, who will have David Haye next to him, and their teams will meet at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel, Canary Wharf.

They have already been warned by the British Boxing Board of Control that 'strict action' will again be taken if either fighter breaks their code of conduct in the coming days.

