Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua, Paulie Malignaggi, Rocky Fielding, Jamie Moore and US round-up
Last Updated: 20/12/18 11:00am
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week Andy Scott is joined by Andy Clarke and the one and only Paulie Malignaggi in a fight-week special ahead of the rematch between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.
Anthony Joshua: Previews Whyte vs Chisora 2 and reveals who he wants to win at The O2
Rocky Fielding and Jamie Moore: Reflect on the defeat to Canelo Alvarez and what went wrong in the ring
Andy Clarke: Breaks down the Whyte vs Chisora 2 undercard and feels Renold Quinlan could give Joshua Buatsi a test he badly needs
US Round-up: Michelle has all the latest news from over the pond including reports Canelo could face Callum Smith next
Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...