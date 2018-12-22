Whyte vs Chisora 2: All you need to know about the Christmas heavyweight cracker

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora meet again at The O2, London, live on Sky Sports Box Office. If you haven't got a ticket or booked it yet, find out all you need to know about the fight here...

What time are Whyte and Chisora in the ring?

All we can confirm is that their ringwalks will not begin before 10pm and the fight itself will begin before 11pm. Chisora will be the first to walk in.

What is on the line?

Pride is the first thing these two are fighting for. Whyte is from south London, Chisora from north of the river and their first fight was a close and controversial split decision. Chisora lost the decision and wants revenge, Whyte wants to close in on Anthony Joshua and in case you didn't know, these two really don't like each other.

What's changed since the first fight?

Haye is now Chisora's manager

Since their December 2016 battle, Whyte has made his American debut and beaten former world champions Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker. Chisora has been beaten once, but roared back into contention with a sensational knockout of Carlos Takam last time out and since then has joined forces with old foe David Haye. The 'DelBoy' of old has been replaced by 'WAR!', too.

Where's the smart money going?

Whyte is the younger and fresher of the two and the favourite with Sky Bet. He is 2/7 on to win the rematch, with Chisora 5/2. The 20/1 odds for the draw shows just how close the first one was and the second one could be.

Who else will be watching on?

Anthony Joshua will be ringside as part of the Sky Sports Box Office team, keeping a close eye on his fellow Londoners and unbeaten American heavyweight Jarrell Miller has flown over. Haye will be ringside in his managerial role, while Carl Froch, Paulie Malignaggi, Johnny Nelson and Matthew Macklin will be on hand for their commentary and analysis.

Who else is on card at The O2?

David Price and Tom Little are part of a bumper bill

The heavyweights are there in force. David Price is looking to end a winless run of two, and Takam is returning to the London venue for his first fight since losing to Chisora. Joshua Buatsi is the light-heavyweight sensation on show, Reece Bellotti challenges British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh and Charlie Edwards could become Britain's latest world champion if he can beat WBA flyweight holder Cristofer Rosales.

The O2 running order Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora Joshua Buatsi vs Renold Quinlan Cristofer Rosales vs Charlie Edwards Carlos Takam vs Senad Gashi David Price vs Tom Little Ryan Walsh v vs Reece Bellotti (Latest at the top)

What time does it all start?

Can you follow it right here?

You should know the answer to that... yes! Our live blog will bring you round-by-round updates, instant results, reports and reactions. If you've not already bookmarked us, skysports.com/whytechisora or skysports.com will bring you it all. Or download the Sky Sports app. Oh and turn the notifications off if you are trying to avoid the result, by the way.

