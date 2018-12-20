Anthony Joshua receives OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

0:48 Anthony Joshua was honoured at Buckingham Palace as he received an OBE for his services to boxing Anthony Joshua was honoured at Buckingham Palace as he received an OBE for his services to boxing

Anthony Joshua has added another title to his collection after he received his OBE from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace as reward for his services to boxing.

The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion is no stranger to being on the biggest stages and looked relaxed as he spoke to Prince Charles.

Joshua has experienced a remarkable rise to the top of the boxing world and will be a keen observer at Saturday's fight between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, while he considers the options for his next bout.

Joshua will be part of the Sky Sports team watching Whyte take on Chisora at the O2.

