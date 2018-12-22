Whyte vs Chisora 2: Full preview of the rematch to settle a heavyweight rivalry

Everything you need to know about Dillian Whyte’s rematch against Derek Chisora.

Background

Two years ago Whyte was awarded a split decision after a thrilling back-and-forth brawl with Chisora.

It was a grudge match that involved a melee on The Gloves Are Off then a table thrown at a press conference. The rivalry had not been quashed by one fight.

Whyte and Chisora recorded career-best victories on the same night earlier this year, against Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam respectively.

Chisora has since added David Haye, his old rival, as a manager and become a born-again christian. The stars have aligned for the warring pair to settle their dispute once and for all.

What the fighters say

Derek will see how strong I am. I'm used to people trying to get into my head. I don't think even Derek himself knows what he is doing. Dillian Whyte

Our game-plan is to bite the gum shield, seek and destroy. Derek Chisora

What their rivals say

Whyte obviously caught me flush and knocked me down, so for me, Whyte hits harder [than Joshua]. Joseph Parker

What the promoter says

If [Anthony Joshua] can't fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, we look to the winner of [Whyte vs Chisora] and say: 'that's probably where our opponent will come from'. Eddie Hearn

What the trainers say

The weigh-in...

Whyte: 17st 8lbs 8oz

Chisora: 17st 8lbs 3oz

