Whyte vs Chisora 2: Starring undercard with Joshua Buatsi, Charlie Edwards and David Price

Joshua Buatsi is part of a stacked undercard

Joshua Buatsi takes a step up in class, Charlie Edwards challenges for world honours, and Carlos Takam and David Price return to heavyweight action on Whyte-Chisora 2.

Joshua Buatsi vs Renold Quinlan

10 rounds WBA International light-heavyweight title

Buatsi: 12st 6lbs 5oz

Quinlan: 12st 3lbs 6oz

A British title challenge is looming for Buatsi but first he must get the job done at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as he makes the second defence of his WBA International title, taking a significant step up in class.

The Olympic bronze medallist is rated as one of the best prospects in world boxing and will need to show that pedigree against Renold Quinlan, a former IBO world super-middleweight champion who holds a win over former unified world champion Daniel Geale.

Cristofer Rosales vs Charlie Edwards

WBC flyweight title

Rosales: 7st 13lbs 6oz

Edwards: 7st 13lbs 8oz

Charlie Edwards has challenged for a world flyweight title at The O2 before. Two years ago his brave tilt at John Riel Casimero was halted in the 10th round of a fight he admits came too soon, but he insists it will be a different story this time around.

The 25-year-old feels his whole career has been building to this point and that the timing is perfect. But it will be very tough against defending champion Cristofer Rosales who won the title in Japan and then defended in the summer, stopping Paddy Barnes in front of a hostile Belfast crowd with a lethal body shot.

Carlos Takam vs Senad Gashi

10 rounds heavyweight

Takam: 18st 2lbs 1oz

Gashi: 16st 4lbs 1oz

The last time we saw Carlos Takam he came out on the wrong side of a brutal war with Derek Chisora. But the 38-year-old is back tonight and must win against the little-known Senad 'Gachine Gun' Gashi if he is to launch one last assault on the summit of the heavyweight division.

All of Gashi's 17 wins have come by stoppage, with 12 in the first round, but against very limited opposition; this is a huge step up for him.

David Price vs Tom Little

8 rounds heavyweight

Price: 18st 1lbs 3oz

Little: 18st 6lbs 7oz

Two former sparring partners lace them up in a crucial clash for both men. It is a fight that Price is expected to win and one that he must win if he is to have any future in the sport at a meaningful level.

But Tom Little is confident he can break his opponent and lift his own career to new heights.

Ryan Walsh vs Reece Bellotti

British featherweight title

Walsh: 8st 13lbs 8oz

Bellotti: 8st 13lbs 2oz

No big card is complete without a British title fight and this one promises to be a cracker. Walsh is a long-reigning champion who has won the belt outright, but with a queue of young 126lb fighters clamouring to challenge him the Cromer man's more than happy to oblige them.

Bellotti tasted defeat for the first time in June when he lost his Commonwealth title in a York Hall shoot-out vs Ryan Doyle, but the Lonsdale belt is what he has always wanted and he is very confident he can claim it.

