Whyte vs Chisora 2: Book repeats of the sensational heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte produced one of the stunning KOs of the year and if you missed it, you can still book the repeats.

Whyte beat rival Derek Chisora to win the Christmas rematch at a crackling O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua and Whyte spoke straight after the sensational finish

There is still time to book the repeat showings of the six-hour spectacular at 9am and 4pm, today.

Charlie Edwards was crowned world champion. there were three more sensational stoppages from the undercard and Anthony Joshua and Whyte crossed paths.

Edwards is Britain's latest world champion

Dillian Whyte v Derek Chisora 2 (12 Rnds Heavyweight) took place at The O2, London, Saturday, December 22. The undercard had Joshua Buatsi v Renold Quinlan (10 Rnds Light-Heavyweight), Cristofer Rosales v Charlie Edwards (WBC World Flyweight Title), Carlos Takam v Senad Gashi (10 Rnds Heavyweight), David Price v Tom Little (8 Rnds Heavyweight) and Ryan Walsh v Reece Bellotti (British Featherweight Title).

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9.00am and 4.00pm on Sunday, December 23, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

Repeats are priced at £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI).

4:50 Dillian Whyte had heated words with Anthony Joshua after his spectacular knockout win over Derek Chisora in the 11th round Dillian Whyte had heated words with Anthony Joshua after his spectacular knockout win over Derek Chisora in the 11th round

