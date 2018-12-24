Whyte vs Chisora 2: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller criticises Dillian Whyte's 'horrible' win

1:14 Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller says he would 'demolish' Dillian Whyte Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller says he would 'demolish' Dillian Whyte

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has insisted that Dillian Whyte is not a “world class” heavyweight despite watching his knockout victory over Derek Chisora.

Unbeaten American Miller was ringside as Whyte ended his grudge with Chisora by flooring him in the 11th round of a brutal rematch.

"It was an entertaining fight but, for the top-level contender that Whyte claims he is, he looked horrible," Miller said.

"He was losing, he wasn't using his jab after the third round, he was getting hit by good body shots, he was getting clipped by certain shots.

"Chisora was getting hit but he was coming forwards, he was the aggressor."

"I think the two-point deduction [for fouls by Chisora] was not being fair. It took the concentration away from Chisora, and that's when he got clipped by that left hook. This is boxing, that can happen.

"But Dillian Whyte is claiming something that he is not. He is not world class. Not from what I'm seeing."

On Whyte's previous wins in 2018, Miller said: "Joseph Parker had a bad night, and it still went 12 rounds, and Whyte got hurt. Lucas Browne had two years off, and a beer belly."

Whyte and Miller are both in the race for a world heavyweight title shot, with Anthony Joshua expected to defend his titles on April 13 at Wembley.

Joshua wants to meet fellow champion Deontay Wilder, who could choose to face Tyson Fury after the pair drew earlier in this month.

Joshua said on Saturday night: "Dillian over [Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller]? In my opinion, he deserves it. He's fought the tougher, stiffer competition.

"You've got to give it to the man who has worked his way up the rankings, if it's not Wilder or Fury. Why not Dillian?"

A fight between Whyte and Miller, should neither receive a crack at Joshua's titles, had been mooted last week.

"I love the [Whyte vs 'Big Baby'] fight because there's serious beef," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Miller concluded: "Whyte got backed up by a guy who is 238lbs with eight losses. I am 320lbs - I come forwards. I would demolish Dillian Whyte.

"Hell yeah, I would like Whyte. But he's chasing AJ."