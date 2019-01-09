Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dillian Whyte, Charlie Edwards, James DeGale and Mark Prince on this week's show

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and guest Mark Prince, who discusses the work the Kiyan Prince Foundation is doing to tackle knife crime.

We have another packed line-up

Dillian Whyte questions what more he has to do to get that rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Charlie Edwards believes he can move up through the weights and win titles like his hero Manny Pacquiao.

Joe Gallagher gives an update on his fighters including Callum Smith, Anthony Crolla and Callum Johnson.

James DeGale & Chris Eubank Jr look ahead to their domestic clash next month.

Craig 'Spider' Richards hopes to finally settle his rivalry with Jake Ball at The O2 on February 2, live on Sky Sports.

US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest news from America including Amir Khan close to confirming the Terence Crawford fight.