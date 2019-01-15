Andrade vs Akavov: Demetrius Andrade is joined by Jorge Linares and TJ Doheny on New York bill

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight belt, live on Sky Sports

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO title against Artur Akavov, with Jorge Linares and TJ Doheny on the New York bill, live on Sky Sports.

What's at stake?

Andrade makes the first defence of his WBO middleweight belt against his Russian challenger after claiming the vacant title with a dominant points victory over Walter Kautondokwa in October.

Three-weight world champion Linares takes on Pablo Cesar Cano as he targets more titles at super-lightweight, while newly crowned IBF champion TJ Doheny also defends his belt against Ryohei Takahashi.

Demetrius Andrade vs Artur Akavov

Andrade floored Walter Kautondokwa four times in WBO title win

The American champion has propelled himself into contention with star names such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs, but must firstly overcome Akavov.

Based in California, Akavov has proved his toughness in a previous WBO title fight to Billy Joe Saunders, losing on a unanimous decision in 2016, and will be determined to seize his second shot at the belt.

Jorge Linares vs Pablo Cesar Cano

Jorge Linares has stepped up a division to super-lightweight

Linares has stepped up to super-lightweight following his stoppage defeat to Vasyl Lomachenko in May, and can continue to climb the rankings with a win over his Mexican opponent.

Cano has fought at world title level, suffering a split-decision defeat to Paulie Malignaggi in 2012, and ruined the unbeaten record of Ruslan Madiev in his last fight.

TJ Doheny vs Ryohei Takahashi

TJ Doheny starts his reign as IBF champion in New York

The Irishman makes the first defence of his IBF super-bantamweight belt against Takahashi after claiming the title with a unanimous decision win over Ryosuke Iwasa on Japanese soil in August.

Doheny faces another foe from Japan in Takahashi, who has battled his way up the IBF rankings with five straight victories.

