Andrade vs Akavov: Preview of WBO middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden
Watch the fight live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday from 2am
Last Updated: 18/01/19 4:29pm
Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO title against Artur Akavov as he stakes his claim for a fight against a superstar rival in the middleweight division.
The American could soon test his slick skills against the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, if he maintains his unbeaten career with a victory over Akavov at Madison Square Garden in New York in the early hours of Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
Live Fight Night International
January 19, 2019, 2:00am
Live on
Andrade's underrated power was on show as he claimed the vacant WBO belt, flooring Walter Kautondokwa four times on the way to a dominant points win, and 'Boo Boo' will be seeking another impressive win over his Russian challenger.
Canelo-Jacobs set unification date
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will take on Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight unification bout on May 4
But Akavov will be determined to seize his second shot at the WBO belt, having suffered a points loss to previous WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in 2016.
All eyes will be on Andrade, who can further enhance his reputation as one of the top talents in a stellar 160lbs weight class.
What the fighters said
What the promoter said
The fights that are ahead for him in the 160lb division are breathtaking. Daniel Jacobs, Canelo, GGG, all these great fights, but now he can’t be ignored anymore, because he’s a world champion in one of the most attractive, lucrative divisions in the sport.
Eddie Hearn
Essential reading
Sky Live: Andrade tops NY bill
Demetrius Andrade is joined by Jorge Linares and TJ Doheny on New York bill
The weigh-in
Who else is on New York bill?
The time draws near...
Watch Demetrius Andrade's WBO title fight against Artur Akavov, with Jorge Linares vs Pablo Cesar Cano, and TJ Doheny vs Ryohei Takahashi at Madison Square Garden, New York, in early hours of Saturday from 2am on Sky Sports Arena.