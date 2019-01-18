Andrade vs Akavov: Preview of WBO middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO title against Artur Akavov as he stakes his claim for a fight against a superstar rival in the middleweight division.

The American could soon test his slick skills against the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, if he maintains his unbeaten career with a victory over Akavov at Madison Square Garden in New York in the early hours of Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Andrade's underrated power was on show as he claimed the vacant WBO belt, flooring Walter Kautondokwa four times on the way to a dominant points win, and 'Boo Boo' will be seeking another impressive win over his Russian challenger.

But Akavov will be determined to seize his second shot at the WBO belt, having suffered a points loss to previous WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in 2016.

All eyes will be on Andrade, who can further enhance his reputation as one of the top talents in a stellar 160lbs weight class.

What the fighters said

0:57 Demetrius Andrade and Artur Akavov set the scene for their WBO title fight Demetrius Andrade and Artur Akavov set the scene for their WBO title fight

What the promoter said

The fights that are ahead for him in the 160lb division are breathtaking. Daniel Jacobs, Canelo, GGG, all these great fights, but now he can’t be ignored anymore, because he’s a world champion in one of the most attractive, lucrative divisions in the sport. Eddie Hearn

Essential reading

The weigh-in

Demetrius Andrade: 159.9lbs

Artur Akavov: 160lbs

Who else is on New York bill?

Jorge Linares faces Pablo Cesar Cano at super-lightweight

Ireland's TJ Doheny defends IBF super-bantamweight title against Ryohei Takahashi

The time draws near...

2:30 Demetrius Andrade will be seeking another explosive win after flooring Walter Kautondokwa four times in October Demetrius Andrade will be seeking another explosive win after flooring Walter Kautondokwa four times in October

Watch Demetrius Andrade's WBO title fight against Artur Akavov, with Jorge Linares vs Pablo Cesar Cano, and TJ Doheny vs Ryohei Takahashi at Madison Square Garden, New York, in early hours of Saturday from 2am on Sky Sports Arena.