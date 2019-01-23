Toe 2 Toe podcast: Eddie Hearn, Anthony Fowler, Sam Eggington, Joe Hughes and Kell Brook feature

12:49 Andy Clarke is joined by Eddie Hearn in Liverpool to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Andy Clarke is joined by Eddie Hearn in Liverpool to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke are joined by Eddie Hearn and fighters who will appear in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on March 30.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Anthony Fowler & Scott Fitzgerald: Look ahead to their fight on March 30 and discuss that fiery head to head.



Joe Hughes & Robbie Davies Jr: Both fighters reflect on hard times outside the ring and how they have not let it distract them.



Sam Eggington & Jon Pegg: Fighter and trainer on what lies ahead when 'The Savage' takes on Liam Smith in Liverpool in March.

Dave Coldwell & Johnny Nelson: Both give their take on where Kell Brook should go following Amir Khan's decision to fight Terence Crawford.

Kell Brook: Gives Khan credit for fighting Crawford but admits his chances of facing his British rival are over.

US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps brings us all the reaction from Manny Pacquiao's victory over Adrien Broner including interviews with Deontay Wilder and Gervonta Davis.