Joshua vs Miller: Live stream of Anthony Joshua's first press conference with Jarrell Miller

Anthony Joshua will go head to head with brash American Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller at today's first press conference - and you can watch on our live stream.

Britain's world champion has announced his American debut against Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the heavyweight duo will share the stage in New York from around 6.30pm UK time.

Miller plans to make his 300lb presence known to Joshua, promising the unified title holder will 'crack like an egg' when they meet in front of the watching media.

"I know he knows what's coming," said Miller. "I don't know how much of it he can take.

"I guarantee it, you are going to see him crack like an egg."

