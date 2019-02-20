Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Sims Jr joins as a guest

17:44 Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Anthony Sims Jr to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Anthony Sims Jr to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke are joined by Anthony Sims Jr.

You can download the podcast here

It is also available on Youtube, On Demand and Sky GO.

This week the podcast features:

Anthony Sims Jr - discusses his turbulent life before boxing and campaign to battle mental illness

Anthony Joshua & Jarrell Miller - both fighters react to their fiery press-conference in New York

Eddie Hearn - rounds up a busy week of news with updates on Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk and Callum Smith

Paulie Malignaggi - explains how he joined Team DeGale and what influence he will have on Saturday night

US Round-up - Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest on Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders and Gennady Golovkin