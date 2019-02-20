Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Sims Jr joins as a guest
Last Updated: 20/02/19 4:44pm
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast
This week Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke are joined by Anthony Sims Jr.
This week the podcast features:
Anthony Sims Jr - discusses his turbulent life before boxing and campaign to battle mental illness
Anthony Joshua & Jarrell Miller - both fighters react to their fiery press-conference in New York
Eddie Hearn - rounds up a busy week of news with updates on Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk and Callum Smith
Paulie Malignaggi - explains how he joined Team DeGale and what influence he will have on Saturday night
US Round-up - Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest on Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders and Gennady Golovkin
