Jono Carroll ready for IBF world champion Tevin Farmer

3:52 Jono Carroll says he's seen Tevin Farmer quit in the past, and that he's using that as motivation ahead of their world title bout in Philadelphia on Friday Jono Carroll says he's seen Tevin Farmer quit in the past, and that he's using that as motivation ahead of their world title bout in Philadelphia on Friday

Jono Carroll says he believes it his "destiny" to become a world champion ahead of Friday's title challenge with Tevin Farmer, live on Sky Sports.

Carroll will bid to win a world title at his first attempt when he takes on the IBF super featherweight holder on the same bill as Katie Taylor's unification showdown with Rose Volante in Philadelphia.

The odds are stacked against Carroll, who will making his US debut against the defending champion on his home turf, but the undefeated Irishman is confident of backing up his claims.

"I said I was going to do this a long time ago. I said I always wanted an American champion because you haven't truly made it unless you've made it in America." Carroll told Sky Sports.

"I knew this was going to happen, I was hoping this was going to be an American, so I'm delighted it's all just panned out exactly like I said it would pan out. The occasion is something that I was basically preparing for since I was 16."

Live Fight Night International Live on

Carroll, who has 16 wins and one draw since turning pro in 2012, is determined to seize his chance and has been encouraged that Farmer has been stopped twice in his career.

"He's the defending world champion, he's already won a few others afterwards so it's a true world champion. It's amazing, it's a great opportunity, something that I will grab with both hands and I'm looking forward to taking that belt and making it my own," added Carroll.

"I've seen Tevin Farmer quit before, so for me, I know there's quitting in him. It doesn't matter whether your skills have developed and what not, that just makes you better at getting away." Jono Carroll

"In the gym it says 'quitters never win and winners never quit' and I'm always skipping, just reading that and reading that. And I've seen Tevin Farmer quit before in a fight with [Jose] Pedraza.

"I've seen Tevin Farmer quit before, so for me, I know there's quitting in him. It doesn't matter whether your skills have developed and what not, that just makes you better at getting away.

"But when times get tough, I just believe I'm head and shoulders above anyone mentally. Physically, he has good skills, he has good movement, but when it gets tough in there, let's see how he is mentally. I know I'm much better than him mentally for sure, 110 per cent.

Carroll says he has seen weakness in Farmer

"I'm a massive believer in the law of attraction and I've put it out there and spoke it since I was a kid and here I am now today. Everything I said I was going to do, I've accomplished and I've accomplished in a time frame that I said I was going to do.

"This is my destiny."

Watch Katie Taylor's unification clash with Rose Volante, and Tevin Farmer's IBF title fight with Jono Carroll in Philadelphia on Friday, from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.