Farmer vs Carroll: Katie Taylor faces Rose Volante in world title unification clash live on Sky Sports
Tonight's Philadelphia bill, featuring Taylor vs Volante starts from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.
Last Updated: 15/03/19 4:46pm
Katie Taylor faces Rose Volante in a world title unification clash - and we have answered all the key questions about fight night in Philadelphia.
Ireland's unified champion can add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF lightweight titles when she takes on Volante on a St Patrick's weekend bill, starting from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.
When can I watch Taylor's unification clash?
Taylor's ring walk is not before 1.30am, with her world title fight set to follow Gabriel Rosado's middleweight match-up with Maciej Sulecki.
Live fights on Sky Sports from 11pm
|Daniyar Yeleussinov
|vs
|Silverio Ortiz
|Raymond Ford
|vs
|Weusi Johnson
|Luke Campbell
|vs
|Adrian Yung
|Gabriel Rosado
|vs
|Maciej Sulecki
|Katie Taylor
|vs
|Rose Volante
|Tevin Farmer
|vs
|Jono Carroll
Who else is on the bill?
Dublin's Jono Carroll has vowed to produce a stunning world title triumph when he challenges Tevin Farmer for the IBF super-featherweight belt.
Luke Campbell will warm up for his mandatory WBC lightweight title fight by battling Mexican Adrian Yung on the undercard.
What is at stake?
Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that victory for Taylor would secure a summer showdown against WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon, with all the world titles at stake, on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller undercard on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Watch Katie Taylor's unification clash with Rose Volante, and Tevin Farmer's IBF title fight with Jono Carroll in Philadelphia on Friday, from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.