Farmer vs Carroll: Katie Taylor faces Rose Volante in world title unification clash live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor faces Rose Volante in a world title unification clash - and we have answered all the key questions about fight night in Philadelphia.

Ireland's unified champion can add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF lightweight titles when she takes on Volante on a St Patrick's weekend bill, starting from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.

When can I watch Taylor's unification clash?

Taylor's ring walk is not before 1.30am, with her world title fight set to follow Gabriel Rosado's middleweight match-up with Maciej Sulecki.

Live fights on Sky Sports from 11pm Daniyar Yeleussinov vs Silverio Ortiz Raymond Ford vs Weusi Johnson Luke Campbell vs Adrian Yung Gabriel Rosado vs Maciej Sulecki Katie Taylor vs Rose Volante Tevin Farmer vs Jono Carroll

Who else is on the bill?

Dublin's Jono Carroll has vowed to produce a stunning world title triumph when he challenges Tevin Farmer for the IBF super-featherweight belt.

Tevin Farmer and Jono Carroll have been embroiled in a bad-tempered build-up

Luke Campbell will warm up for his mandatory WBC lightweight title fight by battling Mexican Adrian Yung on the undercard.

What is at stake?

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that victory for Taylor would secure a summer showdown against WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon, with all the world titles at stake, on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller undercard on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

