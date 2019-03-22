Live stream as Charlie Edwards, Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie weigh-in ahead of Saturday's bill

Follow our live stream here Follow our live stream here

Charlie Edwards, Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie all weigh-in for the Copper Box Arena bill - and you can watch on our live stream from 1pm.

WBC flyweight champion Edwards makes his first defence against Angel Moreno on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and Buatsi battles Liam Conroy for the British light-heavyweight belt, while Okolie clashes with Wadi Camacho for the British and Commonwealth straps.

Live Fight Night Live on

Watch a live stream of the weigh-in on the Sky Sports website, app, and Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Charlie Edwards defends WBC title against Angel Moreno, live on Sky Sports

Edwards claimed the WBC belt with a classy points win over Cristofer Rosales in December and intends to start his title reign with an emphatic victory over his Spanish opponent.

"Angel Moreno is a top class, world class fighter," said Edwards. "I've shared many rounds with him in the gym, and he is very tough. I wouldn't be surprised if it went the distance, and I'm fully prepared for the distance.

2:27 Edwards and Joshua Buatsi are ready to impress at Copper Box Arena Edwards and Joshua Buatsi are ready to impress at Copper Box Arena

"But then again, I wouldn't be surprised if I get him out of there. I'm a completely different animal now. I'm planting when I'm hitting my punches.

"My record doesn't say I'm a puncher, but in my last fight you seen that I kept Rosales off and you could see what an animal he was, so I must have been gaining respect.

"Either way, I won't be surprised, but I will say it's going to be a Charlie Edwards win."

Watch Charlie Edwards defend WBC title against Angel Moreno, with Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also on the Copper Box Arena bill, on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.