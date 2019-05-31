Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in

Watch a live stream of the weigh-in here Watch a live stream of the weigh-in here

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr weigh-in then go face to face for the final time before their world heavyweight title collision.

Book Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr online

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua will have one last chance to size up his challenger before Saturday night's fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

🔥🥊 BOOK AJ vs RUIZ JR NOW 🥊🔥



Road to Undisputed.



BOOK HERE: https://t.co/oZVTQthsrB pic.twitter.com/skZxsXLbrE — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2019

Katie Taylor and her opponent Delfine Persoon will also weigh-in before fighting for the undisputed lightweight championship.

Callum Smith will hit the scales ahead of his WBA super-middleweight title defence against Hassan N'Dam.

Joshua Buatsi, Josh Kelly and Tommy Coyle will also feature.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 10pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.