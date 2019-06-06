Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Watch a repeat of Anthony Joshua's fight with Andy Ruiz Jr on Sky Sports tonight

Anthony Joshua faced Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York

Anthony Joshua made his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr last weekend - and you can watch a full repeat of the heavyweight title fight on Sky Sports Action tonight.

Britain's unified champion put his WBA 'Super' IBF and WBO belts on the line against Ruiz Jr as he made his hotly-anticipated American debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joshua's fight with Ruiz Jr is now also available to watch On Demand, as well as the undercard fights from a bumper night of action.

Callum Smith took on Hassan N'Dam in the super-middleweight division

Callum Smith made the first defence of his WBA 'Super' super-middleweight title against Hassan N'Dam, while Katie Taylor attempted to become the undisputed world lightweight champion when she battled WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon.

Exciting prospects Josh Kelly and Joshua Buatsi both took significant step-ups in class, while Tommy Coyle kicked things off at The Garden in an explosive encounter with New Yorker Chris Algieri.