Tyson Fury plans next fight before 'hunting down' Deontay Wilder

Fury rose to the occasion at the MGM Grand

Tyson Fury will fight again in September or October before "hunting down" Deontay Wilder in 2020.

In his first fight since drawing against Wilder last year, 'The Gypsy King' put on a vicious display against Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand to return to winning ways, stopping the German in the second.

A month ago, 'The Bronze Bomber' also got back on track with a thunderous knockout of Dominic Breazeale meaning he and Fury remain on course for a colossal second fight.

"Thank you America and God bless you all!" Fury told ESPN and BT Sport Box Office after beating Schwarz.

Fury was too fast and furious for Schwarz

"The key tonight was to enjoy myself, using the jab, I was slipping and sliding in there with my hands down. I switched to southpaw and caught him with a straight left that would've put anyone away.

"I put on an extra 12lbs and I really feel it, I haven't had three years out of the ring this time, just a few months. I'm back, the lineal champion, bring them all on!"

"I came here to put on a show for Las Vegas, I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.

"We have got September 21 or October 5 for my next fight and then, next year, we will hunt down Deontay Wilder and make him give me that green belt."