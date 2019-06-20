JD NXTGEN: Watch Conor Benn, Ted Cheeseman and Craig Richards weigh-in on a live stream

Watch the JD NXTGEN weigh-in here Watch the JD NXTGEN weigh-in here

Conor Benn, Ted Cheeseman and Craig Richards hit the scales at today's JD NXTGEN weigh-in - and you can watch on a live stream.

Exciting welterweight prospect Benn faces Jussi Koivula at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, while Cheeseman defends his British super-welterweight title and light-heavyweight contender Richards returns on the same bill.

Conor Benn has hinted at another explosive battle with Jussi Koivula

Benn is confident he can overpower his more experienced Finnish opponent, who is a former European title challenger.

"It doesn't faze me what he brings," said Benn. "Yeah he's got experience, but I'm quicker, I'm younger, I can punch harder.

"Everyone has got a plan until they get punched in the face as they say. He's been stopped twice, I believe, he's lost six fights, but he's been in with some quality opposition, but I believe I'll be too much for him."

Ted Cheeseman admits he cannot afford a defeat against Kieron Conway

Cheeseman's British title is at stake as he battles Kieron Conway on a packed evening of action as Richards takes on local rival Andre Sterling, with Shannon Courtenay, Charles Frankham and Otha Jones II on the undercard.

