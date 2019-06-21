JD NXTGEN: Conor Benn destroys Jussi Koivula in York Hall shootout

0:58 It was a destructive performance from 'The Destroyer'. It was a destructive performance from 'The Destroyer'.

Conor Benn overcame a difficult start to destroy Jussi Koivula with an explosive second-round finish at York Hall on Saturday night.

The 22-year old saw his legs buckled on several occasions in the opening period, but showed his hard-hitting fighting genes in the second, crashing home vicious hooks, dropping his Finnish foe twice before the referee mercifully waved off proceedings.

Benn emphatically moves to 15-0 after the first defence of his WBA Continental welterweight title.

Returning to the scene of his explosive fight-of-the-year contender against Cedrick Peynaud, it looked like Benn was set for another difficult night's work, a fired-up Koivula immediately jumping into range to let his hands go, two right hands sending the home fighter stumbling back.

'The Destroyer' replied with his own crunching blow, but soon saw his legs wobbled once more as another right caught him flush.

After a necessary minute's interval and a chance to regroup, Benn came out with the bit between his teeth, a stiff jab setting up a series of destructive blows, a thunderous left counter sending 'The Ice Man' to the canvas.

A return to his feet was short-lived as more heavy left hands once again sent him tumbling before Benn, tasting blood, savagely finished proceeding with an unanswered onslaught that forced the referee jump in.

"He thought he could bully me around, but I was having nothing of it," Benn said afterwards.

"It didn't even wake me up. It didn't do anything to me.

"I threw when he threw and caught him with some good shots."