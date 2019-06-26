Luke Campbell says a fight against Vasyl Lomachenko is 'not confirmed'

Luke Campbell was linked to a fight against Vasyl Lomachenko by the WBC

Luke Campbell has denied the WBC's claim that a fight against Vasyl Lomachenko has been finalised.

The governing body tweeted on Wednesday morning that a world lightweight title fight had been agreed for August 31.

Hours later Campbell suggested those reports were premature.

Don’t believe everything you read on social media. The fight is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned, real fight news coming soon! — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) June 26, 2019

Campbell is the WBC mandatory challenger and had been waiting for an opponent for a title fight after former belt holder Mikey Garcia opted not to make a defence, instead being listed as 'emeritus' champion by the governing body.

Lomachenko, the current WBA 'Super' and WBO lightweight champion, most recently defended his titles against Britain's Anthony Crolla in a fourth-round knockout win in April.

Campbell last fought in March, defeating Adrian Yung by fifth-round TKO in Philadelphia.



Campbell's first world title shot was an unsuccessful challenge of Jorge Linares in 2017. Linares, coincidentally, is the only man both Lomachenko and Campbell have on their record. The Ukrainian champion stopped Linares in the 10th round in 2018, while Campbell lost on a split decision.

Lomachenko and Campbell have three Olympic gold medals between them. Lomachenko won gold in Beijing in 2008 in the featherweight class, then gold again in London 2012 in the lightweight category. Campbell claimed his gold in 2012 in the 56kg Bantamweight division.