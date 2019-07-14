Whyte vs Rivas: Booking information for Dillian Whyte's showdown with Oscar Rivas on Saturday

Sky Sports Box Office will be showing Whyte's high-stakes clash against Rivas

Dillian Whyte's high-risk clash with Oscar Rivas on Saturday is live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office and you can book it now.

'The Body Snatcher' is within touching distance of a shot at one of the world heavyweight champions, but the dangerous Rivas, an unbeaten rival contender, can ruin his plans on a bumper bill at The O2 in London.

Sky Sports Box Office will be showing Whyte's high-stakes clash against Rivas, with even more heavyweight action as David Allen faces David Price in a win-or-bust domestic showdown, and Derek Chisora is braced for another brutal battle with Artur Szpilka.

David Price's British battle with David Allen is on a packed bill at The O2

Big-hitting cruiserweight foes also feature on the undercard as Lawrence Okolie resumes his explosive career, while Richard Riakporhe clashes with fellow unbeaten prospect Chris Billam-Smith.

To book via your Sky remote

Press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event using this method.

Derek Chisora clashes with Artur Szpilka in the capital

To book online, go to https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/whyte

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online, go to skysports.com/boxofficelive

You do not have to be a Sky subscriber.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.