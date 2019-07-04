Toe 2 Toe podcast: A special edition of the podcast about how boxing can ease knife crime
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week we visit the cities of Manchester and Nottingham to talk to influential figures in the boxing community about ending the frightening rise of knife crime across the U.K.
The issue of knife crime is discussed by:
- Nigel Travis
- Andy Burnham
- Barrington Brown
- Ekow Essuman
