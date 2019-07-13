Joe Joyce outpoints Bryant Jennings to extend perfect record

Joe Joyce beat American Bryant Jennings to make it 10 wins from 10 fights

Joe Joyce came through the toughest challenge of his professional career to date after beating former world title challenger Bryant Jennings on points at London’s O2.

'The Juggernaut' extended his perfect record to 10 win from 10 fights courtesy of a unanimous decision, with the ringside judges scoring the bout 118-109 117-110 115-112.

Joyce retained his WBA 'gold' heavyweight title despite the 33-year-old going the distance for the first time in his professional career.

Joyce fought 12 rounds for the first time in his career in the paid ranks

The south Londoner was the busier fighter in the opening round but was on the receiving end of the best punch in the round, looking shaken as he was caught by a crunching left hook to the body.

But Joyce recovered well, using his reach advantage and working the jab to keep Jennings largely at bay in the second round.

He continued on the front foot in the third but was tagged by Jennings before unleashing an impressive flurry of punches to shade the round.

Jennings took Oscar Rivas 12 rounds in his last fight

Joyce upped the pace in a dominant fourth round, with Jennings visibly tired as he wearily made his way back to his corner at the bell.

But Jennings seemed to find an extra gear in the fifth, landing a straight right hand and enjoying more success to the body despite being once again outworked by his opponent.

No doubt fearing he was behind on the judges' scorecards, Jennings tried to come forward more in the sixth and seventh in two of the more difficult rounds to score in the contest.

Jennings took Wladimir Klitschko the distance in 2015

Joyce was more selective with his punches in the eighth but still managed to get caught by a clean Jennings uppercut followed by a left hook.

Implored by his corner to come forward more, Jennings tried to take the fight to Joyce in the ninth before he was slightly harshly deducted a point in the following round for a low blow.

Joyce continued to outwork Jennings in the 11th but was once again tagged by a couple of clean shots from the American in the final minute of the round.

And despite a mini-onslaught from Jennings in the 12th, Joyce claimed what was ultimately a fairly comfortable victory as he continues his journey in the heavyweight division.

