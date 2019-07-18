Whyte vs Rivas: Toe 2 Toe podcast fight week special

Listen or subscribe on:

The podcast includes:

Chris Billam Smith and Richard Riakporhe preview their fight.

Riakporhe, Lawrence Okolie plus Dean Whyte on the cruiserweight scene.

David Price and Dave Allen preview their fight.

Yvon Michel was buoyant about his man Oscar Rivas.

Andy Clarke and Spencer Fearon asked a very busy David Haye for his Whyte-Rivas verdict.

