Whyte vs Rivas: Live stream of Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas final press conference

Dillian Whyte goes head to head with Oscar Rivas at their final press conference - and you can watch the heavyweight rivals on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube page.

The British heavyweight has plenty at stake in Saturday's fight with Rivas at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner securing the WBC 'interim' title and a WBC mandatory title fight.

Whyte could force a fight against the winner of Deontay Wilder's expected rematch with Tyson Fury, but he is refusing to overlook Rivas, a dangerous Colombian contender with an unbeaten record.

"I could have fought someone else and kept busy but I'm still learning and I want to challenge myself, so we went and picked Oscar Rivas and he's not someone you pick," said Whyte.

"He's someone you fight if you have to fight him for a world title or a mandatory challenger. He's not someone you go and pick but listen, what the heck, we're in the game to try and make history and try and do the best we can."

On a bumper bill, David Allen faces David Price in a must-win domestic clash, while Derek Chisora is braced for a brutal encounter with Artur Szpilka, and Richard Riakporhe battles fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith.

On a bumper bill, David Allen faces David Price in a must-win domestic clash, while Derek Chisora is braced for a brutal encounter with Artur Szpilka, and Richard Riakporhe battles fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith.