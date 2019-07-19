Whyte vs Rivas: Heavyweight rivals Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas meet at the weigh-in

Watch our live stream of the weigh-in here now Watch our live stream of the weigh-in here now

Watch a live stream of the weigh-in featuring Dillian Whyte, Oscar Rivas and the full undercard.

Book Whyte vs Rivas Now!

Watch Whyte vs Rivas Online

Whyte and Rivas have one final opportunity to size each other up before trading punches on Saturday at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dave Allen and David Price will also come face to face for the final time after hitting the scales.

Derek Chisora will again meet his opponent Artur Szpilka, while Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith also feature.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.