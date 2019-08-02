JD NXTGEN: Watch a live stream as Martin Bakole and Qais Ashfaq return to action in Liverpool
Last Updated: 02/08/19 5:03pm
Martin Bakole’s heavyweight clash against Ytalo Perea and Qais Ashfaq's super-bantamweight fight with Sean Davis is live on this stream from 5.30pm tonight.
The Scotland-based Bakole will be hoping to impress against Perea after signing a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.
Ashfaq, a former Team GB fighter, also attempts to extend his six-fight unbeaten record with a win over Davis.
Live JD Nxtgen Boxing
August 2, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
The full JD NXTGEN show, headlined by Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, is live at 7pm on Sky Sports Action.
But first, watch the live stream at the top of this page to see Bakole and Ashfaq in action at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool.
Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Robbie Davies Jr and Lewis Ritson feature on JD NXTGEN - tonight, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.