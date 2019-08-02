Boxing News

JD NXTGEN: Watch a live stream as Martin Bakole and Qais Ashfaq return to action in Liverpool

Last Updated: 02/08/19 5:03pm
Watch two live fights on this stream

Martin Bakole’s heavyweight clash against Ytalo Perea and Qais Ashfaq's super-bantamweight fight with Sean Davis is live on this stream from 5.30pm tonight.

The Scotland-based Bakole will be hoping to impress against Perea after signing a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Ashfaq, a former Team GB fighter, also attempts to extend his six-fight unbeaten record with a win over Davis.

Martin Bakole faces Ytalo Perea on JD NXTGEN bill

The full JD NXTGEN show, headlined by Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, is live at 7pm on Sky Sports Action.

But first, watch the live stream at the top of this page to see Bakole and Ashfaq in action at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool.

Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Robbie Davies Jr and Lewis Ritson feature on JD NXTGEN - tonight, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

