Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr rematch could be held in Saudi Arabia

1:33 Anthony Joshua spoke to Sky Sports on Tuesday about the latest rematch news Anthony Joshua spoke to Sky Sports on Tuesday about the latest rematch news

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr could be held in Saudi Arabia, Sky Sports understands.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Ruiz Jr in New York City and immediately invoked his rematch clause, but the location of a second fight has been a sticking point.

A return to Madison Square Garden was mooted, and Cardiff's Principality Stadium was also considered.

0:59 Joshua admits to doubting himself after his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr Joshua admits to doubting himself after his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

Mexico, the country of Ruiz Jr's heritage and where the new champion called for to host the rematch, was never a serious candidate.

Saudi Arabia has now emerged an option to host Joshua's challenge for Ruiz Jr's titles, expected in December.

Last year, the country held the World Boxing Super Series final when Callum Smith knocked out George Groves.

More recently, Amir Khan defeated Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia, with Hughie Fury's win over Samuel Peter on the undercard.