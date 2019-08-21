LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - George Groves is a studio guest

Listen or subscribe on:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Spreaker

The following topics were spoken about:

GEORGE GROVES - Reflects on life after boxing and encountering Carl Froch again outside the ring.

Reflects on life after boxing and encountering Carl Froch again outside the ring. LUKE CAMPBELL - Has visualised victory over Lomachenko and believes now is his time.

Has visualised victory over Lomachenko and believes now is his time. VASILIY LOMACHENKO - Admits he is frustrated that the biggest names are not in his division.

Admits he is frustrated that the biggest names are not in his division. ANTHONY JOSHUA - Reveals his annoyance at criticism from Lennox Lewis after the Ruiz Jr defeat.

Reveals his annoyance at criticism from Lennox Lewis after the Ruiz Jr defeat. PETER FURY - Discusses what keeps him involved in boxing and why his son Hughie is ready for Povetkin.

Discusses what keeps him involved in boxing and why his son Hughie is ready for Povetkin. US ROUND-UP - Tyson Fury explains to Michelle Joy Phelps why he chose Otto Wallin as his next opponent.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell, Charlie Edwards' world title defence and Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.