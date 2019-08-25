Estrada vs Beamon: Jono Carroll returns to winning ways in Mexico

Jono 'King Kong' Carroll celebrates after extending his record to 17-1-1

Jono Carroll returned to winning ways after outpointing Eleazar Valenzuela in an entertaining 10-round super-featherweight clash in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Carroll secured a unanimous decision over the Mexican after returning to the ring following his first defeat in the pro ranks when he was outpointed by IBF world champion Tevin Farmer in March.

After a couple of evenly-matched rounds, Carroll found his rhythm in the third, catching Valenzuela with hooks to body and head while using his superior body movement to stay out of danger.

Valenzuela, fighting on the foot, caught the bearded southpaw with a couple of right hands in the fourth and enjoyed further success in the fifth with hooks to the head.

'King Kong' began to string together combinations in the next but the majority of his punches were blocked by Valenzuela's gloves.

However, the Dubliner enjoyed success in the seventh with body shots and stepped up the pace in the next two rounds as Valenzuela's forward march appeared to slow.

Carroll continued his high work rate in the 10th and final round, keeping on his toes to avoid Valenzuela's shots to secure victory via a 98-92 decision on all three scorecards.

1:00 Shakhram Giyasow knocks out former world champion Darleys Perez inside 30 seconds of the first round! Shakhram Giyasow knocks out former world champion Darleys Perez inside 30 seconds of the first round!

Shakhram Giyasov took just 30 seconds to dispatch Darleys Perez and retain his WBA international super-lightweight title.

The Uzbekistan fighter, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics and gold at the 2017 World Championships, put Perez on his backside with a left-hook in the opening round.

Colombian veteran Perez was counted out before he made it to his feet, handing Giyasov his ninth straight win and seventh inside the distance.

0:19 Youngster Alexis Espino beats Oscar Soto with a one punch knockout in Mexico. Youngster Alexis Espino beats Oscar Soto with a one punch knockout in Mexico.

Alexis Espino secured a stunning one-punch knockout to secure his fourth win in the paid ranks.

The American super-middleweight sent Mexican Oscar Soto crashing to the canvas in the third round with a left hook, prompting the referee to wave off the contest without starting a count.