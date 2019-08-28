Lomachenko vs Campbell: Watch a live stream of the public workout here

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell show off their skills at the public workout before their world title fight – watch a live stream here.

Lomachenko and Campbell will contest the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight belts on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but first will cross paths at the work-out.

For Ukrainian Lomachenko, it will be a return to East London's York Hall - the venue where he beat Sam Maxwell as an amateur on the same night that his countryman Oleksandr Usyk beat Joe Joyce.

Also displaying their speed and sharpness on Wednesday evening will be heavyweight pair Hughie Fury and Alexander Povetkin.

WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards will get a look at his challenger Julio Cesar Martinez, and Joshua Buatsi can size up his opponent Ryan Ford.

Welsh foes Joe Cordina and Gavin Gwynne will be in the ring too.

