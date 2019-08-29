LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Lomachenko vs Campbell fight week special
Last Updated: 29/08/19 11:23am
Lomachenko vs Campbell fight week special, recorded at the work-outs with a mix of guests.
The following topics were spoken about:
- Matthew Macklin & Spencer Oliver - Analyse Saturday's fight and where it can be won and lost
- Charlie Edwards & Grant Smith - Discuss how Charlie has grown into the role of world champion
- Joe Cordina - Admits the Lonsdale belt is not a priority in his career
- Peter & Hughie Fury - Look ahead to the Povetkin fight and the Joshua vs Ruiz rematch
- Savannah Marshall - Talks about her 'beef' with Claressa Shields
- Egis Klimas - Reflects on that dramatic fight between Kovalev and Yarde
- Joshua Buatsi - Gives Anthony Yarde lots of credit for his display in Russia
- Eddie Hearn & Adam Smith - Agree that Campbell will need a 'Ben Stokes' performance on Saturday
- Shane McGuigan - Insists the Lomachenko mind-games will count for nothing in the ring