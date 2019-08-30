Boxing News

News

Lomachenko vs Campbell: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in

Last Updated: 30/08/19 1:02pm
Watch the weigh-in here
Watch the weigh-in here

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell will face off for the final time before their fight at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell now!
Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online

Lomachenko and Campbell will both hit the scales in London to make the lightweight limit before contesting the WBA, WBC and WBO championships on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Hughie Fury and Alexander Povetkin will display heavyweight physiques and Charlie Edwards will meet the challenger to his WBC flyweight title, Julio Cesar Martinez.

Also See:

Joe Cordina and Gavin Gwynne face-off before their all-Welsh collision. Joshua Buatsi and Savannah Marshall will also feature.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK