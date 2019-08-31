Lomachenko vs Campbell: Charlie Edwards retains title after 'no contest' after being punched on floor

Charlie Edwards initially thought he had lost his WBC flyweight title to Julio Cesar Martinez, but the fight was later ruled a 'no contest' due to an illegal punch.

Edwards was dropped by a third-round barrage but Martinez then hammered home a body shot to his floored opponent which went unpunished, and resulted in the end of the fight.

Julio Cesar Martinez punched Charlie Edwards when he was already floored

1:38 WBC president Sulaiman explains the no contest verdict WBC president Sulaiman explains the no contest verdict

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced the overturned result on a microphone to the cheering crowd after Martinez had already been announced as the new champion. Sulaiman also expects an immediate rematch.

"He did hurt me, I won't deny that, and that's why I took a knee. But it was the shot on the floor that put me away," Edwards said.

He added after Martinez's stoppage win was overturned: "I do believe that's the right decision. I took a knee for a purpose. He finished me off with a body shot. Cheaters never prosper."

Martinez thought he had become world champion

Edwards celebrated the no contest ruling

Mexico's Martinez arrived with a reputation as a power-puncher having already stopped the previously-unbeaten Brit Andrew Selby to earn this fight.

He was thrashing Edwards with a serious of vicious shots in a disastrous third round for the champion.

Edwards sunk to a knee and looked in trouble when Martinez then punched him once more, illegally, although he was initially awarded a knockout victory before his celebrations were curtailed.

