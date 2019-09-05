Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Watch a live stream of second press conference in New York

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr come face to face in New York on Thursday from 7pm as they continue their three-city media tour.

Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in Saudi Arabia.

New York was the scene of their first heavyweight showdown and marks the second stop on their media tour after they got a taste of Saudi Arabia yesterday, the country which will host their rematch.

They will meet for a final time on Friday in London.

Watch a live stream of their press conference in New York at the top of this page.