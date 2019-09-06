Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Watch a live stream of third press conference in London

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr face-off one more time on Friday from 1pm as they conclude their three-city media tour.

Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in Saudi Arabia.

After press conferences in Saudi Arabia and New York, Joshua returns to his home country to share the stage with his rival Ruiz Jr one more time.

Speaking in front of the media yesterday, the Mexican denied claims from Joshua that a 'lucky punch' contributed to his shock win in June.

"People are saying that I'm not focused because I bought a little bit of jewellery, the material stuff that I always wanted," said Ruiz Jr.

"I'm still hungry, I still want to prove people wrong, everyone's saying it was a lucky shot that beat him, AJ's saying it was a shot from the gods.

"We'll be in there with the same mentality, a lot of people are still doubting me. Only Joshua and my opponents know what I am like inside the ring."

Watch a live stream of their press conference in London at the top of this page.