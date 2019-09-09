WBSS final Prograis-Taylor: Josh Taylor vows to prove he is best in world vs Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor believes he will prove he is the best 140lbs fighter in the world by defeating Regis Prograis in London next month.

Taylor faces fellow super-lightweight world champion Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series final at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

'The Tartan Tornado' will put his IBF belt on the line, while fellow southpaw Prograis risks his WBA 'Super' and WBC Diamond belts in a bid to land the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

"I'm looking forward to it. First time here fighting here in London, headlining at The O2, so I'm pure excited for it. I can't wait," said Taylor (15-0, KOs 12).

"I'm fully confident in the fight. I think I'm bigger than him, stronger than him, quicker than him and I punch just as hard as him, so I think I can beat him in every department.

"If he comes to walk me down, I believe I'll walk him into a shot and get him out of there. If not, I can outbox him for the full 12 rounds, so I'm fully confident I can win this fight either way it goes.

"I believe Regis and myself are No 1 and No 2 in the division and we're the two guys to beat and we're going to prove it on October 26.

"This is my time to shine and I can't see him beating me at all. I'm super confident."

New Orleans-born Prograis, who has racked up 24 straight wins, 20 inside the distance, since turning pro in 2012, is determined to seize the chance to write his name in the record books.

"Most fighters don't get this chance in a lifetime and we're getting this chance right now. You've got four things on the line; WBA, my title, his title, IBF, the Ali Trophy and The Ring Magazine title, all this is on the line.

"I had a late start but a lot of fighters have been fighting 20, 30 years and never get this opportunity, so for me it's like an opportunity of a lifetime. This is my personal legacy, this is history right now and to be doing it in London at The O2, I'm ecstatic, I can't wait.

"No 1 and No 2, you don't get this, two undefeated fighters in their prime that are champions. This is a huge show and I'm excited to be part of it.

"He is taller than me, he is longer than me, but, for me, none of that stuff matters. I really cannot see how you can beat me. Not to be cocky or arrogant but I can't see how he can beat me."