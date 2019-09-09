WBSS final Prograis-Taylor: Lawrence Okolie ready to step up to European level

Lawrence Okolie says Yves Ngabu will be the third champion he has defeated

Lawrence Okolie has revealed he jumped at the chance to challenge Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title.

Okolie will take on Ngabu on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor undercard at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hackney fighter, who has won all 13 of his fights and picked up the British and Commonwealth titles since joining the pro ranks in 2017, did not hesitate when offered the chance to step up in class against the undefeated Belgian.

"I just think that when you're young and able [to fight] then you should do," said Okolie during Monday's press conference.

"This is going to be the third champion I've boxed. I've beaten the Commonwealth champion, I've beaten the British champion and I'm looking forward to beating the European champion.

Okolie unified the Commonwealth and British cruiserweight titles in March

"He's got a great team. I've heard a lot of interviews with him, I like the way he speaks, very confidently.

"I'm just looking forward to putting myself through it in training camp and then going to work.

"It's going to be very, very good, very exciting. He's got a kind of style that is almost opposite to mine.

"He's a come-forward fighter but he also knows how to box. He's got good power punching and various other stuff like that, so there's going to be a lot of stuff I'm going to have to deal with on the night, but I will deal with all of these comfortably."

Ngabu (20-0, KOs 14) will be fighting for the first time outside his native Belgium but the 30-year-old is confident of successfully defending his title for the third time.

"He [Okolie] is a good fighter. He's tall, he's strong and everything until now he did perfect, but I believe I can beat him and I believe I am stronger than him and we'll see on October 26," said Ngabu.