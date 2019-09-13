Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez announces his next fight against Sergey Kovalev

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is bidding to become a four-weight world champion

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced his next fight against Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light-heavyweight title on November 2.

The Mexican star will attempt to win a world title in a fourth weight division as he moves up to 175lbs to challenge Russia's Kovalev, who defended his belt with a stoppage win over Britain's Anthony Yarde last month.

Alvarez unified the WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight belts with a points win over Daniel Jacobs in May, only to be stripped of the IBF belt for failing to agree terms with Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Sergey Kovalev recently stopped Anthony Yarde in Russia

But the 29-year-old, a former super-welterweight world champion, is scaling new heights after previously testing the water at super-middleweight with a stoppage win over Rocky Fielding to claim a WBA belt in December.

He tweeted: "It's official. I am happy to announce that I will climb 2 categories to face one of the most powerful rivals in this division.

"This November 2 will be one of the biggest challenges of my career. Let's make history together. Let's go for 4x World Champion."

'Canelo' can cement his status as one of the world's elite fighters

The 36-year-old Kovalev has held a world title on three occasions at light-heavyweight, stopping Yarde in the 11th round in Russia to extend his latest reign.