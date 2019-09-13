Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez announces his next fight against Sergey Kovalev
Last Updated: 13/09/19 6:47pm
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced his next fight against Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light-heavyweight title on November 2.
The Mexican star will attempt to win a world title in a fourth weight division as he moves up to 175lbs to challenge Russia's Kovalev, who defended his belt with a stoppage win over Britain's Anthony Yarde last month.
Alvarez unified the WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight belts with a points win over Daniel Jacobs in May, only to be stripped of the IBF belt for failing to agree terms with Sergiy Derevyanchenko.
But the 29-year-old, a former super-welterweight world champion, is scaling new heights after previously testing the water at super-middleweight with a stoppage win over Rocky Fielding to claim a WBA belt in December.
He tweeted: "It's official. I am happy to announce that I will climb 2 categories to face one of the most powerful rivals in this division.
"This November 2 will be one of the biggest challenges of my career. Let's make history together. Let's go for 4x World Champion."
The 36-year-old Kovalev has held a world title on three occasions at light-heavyweight, stopping Yarde in the 11th round in Russia to extend his latest reign.